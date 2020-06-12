25,100 Shares in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Superior Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Superior Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 50,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 343,214 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.25. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 109.37% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.33.

Superior Energy Services Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.