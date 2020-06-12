288,863 Shares in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $2,632,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $89,455,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $198,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $4,023,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $52,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

