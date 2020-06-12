$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the lowest is $3.86 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $18.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.74 billion to $19.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $20.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 86.0% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AutoNation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 136.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

