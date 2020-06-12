381,766 Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 3.16% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

FCG opened at $8.93 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.