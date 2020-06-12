$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $16.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Shares of AMAT opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

