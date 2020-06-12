$476.12 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $476.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $691.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,693,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.21.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

