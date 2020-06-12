67,994 Shares in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $3,514,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 186,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

CSTM opened at $7.32 on Friday. Constellium NV has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium NV will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

