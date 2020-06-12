680 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

