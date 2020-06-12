$685.60 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce $685.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.45 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $652.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $173.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

