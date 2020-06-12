ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lowered to “Sell” at

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised ACCOR S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ACCOR S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCOR S A/S stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. ACCOR S A/S has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10.

ACCOR S A/S Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

