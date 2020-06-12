Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.21% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $28,034.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,618.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,401 shares of company stock worth $1,426,763 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.