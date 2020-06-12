Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.00

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 238386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADVM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 1,401 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $28,034.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,618.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,763. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

