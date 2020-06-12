AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 853,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,715,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $11,923,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $10,488,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $10,318,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $67.53 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

