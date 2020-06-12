Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.74

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and traded as high as $92.00. Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 6,619 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.52. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Albion Enterprise VCT Company Profile (LON:AAEV)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of income, combined with the prospect of longer term capital growth.

