AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Shares of AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.22. AmBase shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 7,804 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Get AmBase alerts:

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.