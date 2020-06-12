American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 281.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 640,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 421,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 97.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

