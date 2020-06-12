Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce sales of $214.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $218.07 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $200.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $880.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.73 million to $909.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $946.54 million, with estimates ranging from $896.71 million to $990.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Citigroup cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.