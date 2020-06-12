Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Antero Resources worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Antero Resources by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

AR opened at $3.12 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

