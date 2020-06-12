Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Earns Sell Rating from

reissued their sell rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

