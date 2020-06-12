Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 231,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 157.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 173,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,330,000 after purchasing an additional 414,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Shares of ARI opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 48.60 and a quick ratio of 48.60. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

