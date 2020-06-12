Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Maxim Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $354.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

