Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

