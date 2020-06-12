Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $308.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

