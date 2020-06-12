ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

