ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $145.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.13.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.