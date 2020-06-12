Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Down 18.5%

Shares of Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH) fell 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 3,322,472 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,834,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “speculative buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.44.

The company has a market cap of $109.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$138.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

