Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 97,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.86 million. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

