Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stake Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 15.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 760.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In related news, Director Anne Melissa Dowling bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,863.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $38.89 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.02). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

