Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banc of California from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NYSE BANC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $606.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.87. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banc of California will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

