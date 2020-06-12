Bapcor (ASX:BAP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.24. Bapcor shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 1,943,611 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24.

Get Bapcor alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Harrison acquired 6,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.40 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of A$30,003.60 ($21,279.15).

About Bapcor (ASX:BAP)

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.