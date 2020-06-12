Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Down 11.8%

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.75, 5,357,759 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,879,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$0.30 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.35.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The company has a market capitalization of $375.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$336.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

