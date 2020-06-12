Beacon Securities Weighs in on Vertex Resource Group Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CVE:VTX)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd (CVE:VTX) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Resource Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Vertex Resource Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.66 million for the quarter.

Shares of CVE:VTX opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10. Vertex Resource Group has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Industrial Services. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.