Bell Bank Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell Bank cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $335.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77. The company has a market cap of $1,486.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

