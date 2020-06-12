Bell Bank Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day moving average is $166.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.