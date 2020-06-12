Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.78

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.78 and last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 7829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,700 shares of company stock worth $21,773,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

