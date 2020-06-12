BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:MAA opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,302,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.