BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 17,233 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,365,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $66,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 660,250 shares of company stock valued at $15,687,434. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.