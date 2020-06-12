BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 22,224 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNTA. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $86,756.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares in the company, valued at $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,124 shares of company stock worth $394,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $30.61 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. Research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

