BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2,180,460.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $24,655,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 340,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,130,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 287,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

