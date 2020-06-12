BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 10,023 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $62,791,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,674,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 884,467 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,695 shares of company stock worth $180,655 and have sold 32,480 shares worth $864,616. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $26.49 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

