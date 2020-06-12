BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 22,026 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of FibroGen worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after buying an additional 706,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after buying an additional 388,625 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,902,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 237,655 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $243,540.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $850,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 42.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

