BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 24,715 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 243.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Howard Hughes worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 24,000.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 733.3% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.01 per share, for a total transaction of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,923.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.69. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.66). Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

