BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 37,149 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 3,082.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after acquiring an additional 716,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 2.34. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $698,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

