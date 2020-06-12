BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 5,818 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.17% of Axos Financial worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Axos Financial by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,860,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its position in Axos Financial by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Axos Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

