BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of PNM Resources worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 24,588.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after purchasing an additional 599,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 230,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

