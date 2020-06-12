BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after buying an additional 1,271,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 3,872.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,304,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,507,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,226,000 after purchasing an additional 582,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 525,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $641,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 9,375 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $247,406.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

