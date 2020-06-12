BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after buying an additional 3,719,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2,121.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 1,720,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,340,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,196,000 after buying an additional 664,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,364.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. Entegris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

