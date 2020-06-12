BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in WD-40 by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $194.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

