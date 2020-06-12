BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 1,209.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.80. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

