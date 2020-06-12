BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 212.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 493.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 182.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.